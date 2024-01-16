rTyler's Barbeque + Grill
Halal
- Whole Brisket
*Must pre-order 3-days ahead.* Whole Smoked Brisket. Rested and wrapped in butcher paper. Option of separating the Point and Flat muscles allowing extra bark to form during smoking. Call for details.$36.00
- OUT OF STOCKCubed Brisket - Bulk - Pre Order
*Must pre-order 3-days ahead.* Whole Smoked Brisket. Rested and cut into cubes. Both point and flat (moist/lean) and mixed for a nice balance. Great alone or on a bun. We separate the Point and Flat muscles allowing extra bark to form during smoking. Call for details.OUT OF STOCK$36.00
- Smoked Chicken Sausage - Halal
Super moist and full of rich smoky flavor. Made with Halal casings. Sold by the pound$15.00
- rT's Ruben Sandwich - Smoked Corned Beef
Smoked corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and classic sauce$18.00
- rTyler's Brisket Sandwich (G7)
Smoked Low & Slow Until Deep Bark Formed and Wonderfully Moist. Made with All-Natural Halal Beef$14.00
- Smoked HamberDog 2-Pack
The Best 'Dog you will ever eat!! Ground Angus Beef, Smoked and Seared with Sauteed Onions and Cheese 6 HamberDogs$9.00
- Smoked Beef Dino Ribs
Smoked Beef Dino Ribs Full of Rich Smokey Flavor with each Tender Bite **Sold by Full, 3-Rib Rack Only$105.00
