rTyler's Barbeque + Grill
Quality Smoked Proteins - Traditional and Fusion
We are Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Flavor IN the meat..That's rTyler's
rTyler's Difference
rTyler's uses the finest ingredients including free-roaming meats that are fed an all-natural diet with no hormones or antibiotics. We source our meats from a local halal supplier who is USDA certified. Halal Is very important to some and to others it is a standard of kind treatment of animals, quality diets, and uniquely clean processing resulting in tender and moist cooks with rich flavors.
Adding rubs and spices and, of course, smoke results in wanting more of rTyler's!
Our Offering
Our menu features authentic Central Texas Barbeque flavors using Oak and Hickory to add rich flavor to quality proteins. We invest the time it take to create amazing dishes... including traditional barbeque items and unique ones such as Dino Ribs, Bacon Ribs, and our Signature – Smoked Bee Burgers.
(Please note our pork products are prepared and cooked in separate equipment.)
Multi Packs
Catering
Bring home our economical and convenient multi-packs for quick dinners or for your next gathering.
Having a gathering? Large or Small - Give us a call! 571-206-8430
About Us
rTyler’s Barbeque + Grill – A creation from rTyler (a compression of Robert Tyler) and his love for cooking that is deeply rooted in his family history.
His father, a man of simpler tastes, had an extraordinary talent for grilling proteins over charcoal and open fire, infusing flavors into every dish.
Meanwhile, rTyler’s mother received professional training on the technical aspects of cooking: advanced flavor combinations, ratios, and great attention to the smallest detail.
rTyler’s curiosity for cooking found him experimenting with classic dishes and adding his own unique twist. Bringing years of cuisine learning from parents, family, and friends by creating simple, great flavor while mastering the meticulous sciences of heat and spice.
With years of experience and a growing reputation as a talented cook, rTyler decided to share his passion by opening a restaurant that would become a go-to destination for popular Central Texas dishes and interesting fusion creations in Virginia.
“Great barbecue is actually quite simple: humans cooked their first meat with wood, so are we. Applying knowledge, experience, and passion, we believe in elevating the timeless tradition to new heights, delivering smoky flavors and exceptional dishes as well as interesting and delicious fusion creations that pay homage to our roots. ” -rTyler