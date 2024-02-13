rTyler's Barbeque + Grill
Sandwiches - Beef
- rTyler's Smoked Burger$15.00
Smoked Ground Beef, with Roasted Garlic and Sauteed Onions
- rTyler's Cheese N Burger$16.00
Smoked Ground Beef, course ground with roasted garlic and cheese inside. (*per cooked weight)
- Smoked Cheese-N-Burger Sliders$15.00Out of stock
Mini Me - The Flavor *And Cheese* is IN the Meat!! Angus Ground Beef, Smoked and Seared.
- Pulled Brisket Sandwich
Juicy, Tasty, Smokey, Pulled Brisket Sandwich with rTyler's Mellow Sauce on a Brioche Bun
- Smoked HamberDog 2-Pack$18.00
The Best 'Dog you will ever eat!! Ground Angus Beef, Smoked and Seared with Sauteed Onions and Cheese 6 HamberDogs
- Smoked Beef Burger 4-Pack$54.00
The Flavor is IN the Meat!! Ground Angus Beef, Smoked, Seared. Topped with Sauteed Onions
- Smoked Cheese-N-Burger 4-Pack$58.00
The Flavor *Plus Cheese* is IN the Meat!! Ground Angus Beef, Smoked and Seared with Sauteed Onions
- Smoked HamberDog 6-Pack$48.00
The Best 'Dog you will ever eat!! Ground Angus Beef, Smoked and Seared with Sauteed Onions and Cheese 6 HamberDogs
Sandwiches - Pork
Bulk Meats
- Pulled Brisket$30.00
Pulled Brisket mixing both point and flat sections. All include amazing bark.
- Pulled Beef Shoulder$32.00Out of stock
Pulled Beef Shoulder
- Whole Brisket$32.00
Whole Smoked Brisket. Rested and wrapped in butcher paper.
- Pulled Pork$12.00Out of stock
Juicy, Tasty, Smokey, Pulled Pork Sandwich with rTyler's Perfect Sauce on a Brioche Bun
Ribs - Beef
- Smoked Beef Dino Ribs$105.00
Smoked Beef Dino Ribs Full of Rich Smokey Flavor with each Tender Bite **Sold by Full, 3-Rib Rack Only
Smoked Beef Dino Ribs
Ribs - Pork
Chili and Soups
- rTyler's Brisket Chili Big Bowl$11.00
Smoked Brisket, Hearty, meaty chili with premium ingredients with rich flavor, and medium heat. Ready to eat. Comes with Sour Cream and Cheddar Cheese.
- rTyler's Brisket Chili *Bulk*$18.00+
Smoked Brisket> Hearty! 25% Meaty! Amazing Chili! Premium ingredients with rich flavor, and medium heat. Ready to eat. Select Quantity and Condiments
