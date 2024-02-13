rTyler's Barbeque + Grill
Sandwiches - Beef
- rTyler's Smoked Burger$15.00
Smoked Ground Beef, with Roasted Garlic and Sauteed Onions
- rTyler's Cheese N Burger$16.00
Smoked Ground Beef, course ground with roasted garlic and cheese inside. (*per cooked weight)
- Smoked Cheese-N-Burger Sliders$15.00Out of stock
Mini Me - The Flavor *And Cheese* is IN the Meat!! Angus Ground Beef, Smoked and Seared.
- Pulled Brisket Sandwich
Juicy, Tasty, Smokey, Pulled Brisket Sandwich with rTyler's Mellow Sauce on a Brioche Bun
- Smoked HamberDog 2-Pack$18.00
The Best 'Dog you will ever eat!! Ground Angus Beef, Smoked and Seared with Sauteed Onions and Cheese 6 HamberDogs
- Smoked Beef Burger 4-Pack$54.00
The Flavor is IN the Meat!! Ground Angus Beef, Smoked, Seared. Topped with Sauteed Onions
- Smoked Cheese-N-Burger 4-Pack$58.00
The Flavor *Plus Cheese* is IN the Meat!! Ground Angus Beef, Smoked and Seared with Sauteed Onions
- Smoked HamberDog 6-Pack$48.00
The Best 'Dog you will ever eat!! Ground Angus Beef, Smoked and Seared with Sauteed Onions and Cheese 6 HamberDogs
Sandwiches - Pork
Bulk Meats
- Pulled Brisket$30.00
Pulled Brisket mixing both point and flat sections. All include amazing bark.
- Pulled Beef Shoulder$32.00Out of stock
Pulled Beef Shoulder
- Whole Brisket$32.00
Whole Smoked Brisket. Rested and wrapped in butcher paper.
- Pulled Pork$12.00Out of stock
Juicy, Tasty, Smokey, Pulled Pork Sandwich with rTyler's Perfect Sauce on a Brioche Bun
Ribs - Beef
Ribs - Pork
- Amazing Bacon Pork Ribs$32.00
Tyler's Amazing Bacon Ribs are cured, smoked, and finished with maple syrup. This cut is the entire rib section from the bone to the belly and is slow smoked which renders the bacon part to succulent AMAZING bites.
Amazing Bacon Pork Ribs
Tyler's Amazing Bacon Ribs are cured, smoked, and finished with maple syrup. This cut is the entire rib section from the bone to the belly and is slow smoked which renders the bacon part to succulent AMAZING bites.
Chili and Soups
- rTyler's Brisket Chili Big Bowl$11.00
Smoked Brisket, Hearty, meaty chili with premium ingredients with rich flavor, and medium heat. Ready to eat. Comes with Sour Cream and Cheddar Cheese.
- rTyler's Brisket Chili *Bulk*$18.00+
Smoked Brisket> Hearty! 25% Meaty! Amazing Chili! Premium ingredients with rich flavor, and medium heat. Ready to eat. Select Quantity and Condiments
- ___$1.00